Le cœur brisé par un chien squelettique attaché à un arbre, une jeune sauveteuse est déterminée à lui offrir une seconde chance (vidéo)

I saw this boy chained to a tree in someone’s front yard a few days ago. I reported it to the dog control program and they went to educate but the owners ended up surrendering the dog. Friday i went to the dog shelter as usual to give treats and love on euthanasia day and recognized this boy immediately. He was so friendly and happy to be off the chain. There are no adopters here, there’s a five day stray hold but owner surrenders have no exemption from euthanasia day. A humane and kind de*th is better than starving on a chain but he looked at me with so much adoration and hope I couldn’t leave him that day any more than i could leave him starving on a chain. However, now he’s with me and then what? I run a rescue not a sanctuary… what happens when no one adopts him? Was it fair to take him over the 40 other dogs that day that were put down who deserved just as much of a chance? Would we be able to raise the 00 it would cost to fly him to a home in the mainland U.S. (we’re a US territory in the pacific and @United Airlines our only domestic airline won’t fly dogs)? Is that even ethical? Wouldn’t it be more ethical to spend those thousands on spay/neuter here in the community? But then sacrifice individual dogs? It’s a lot of decisions and turmoil and moral dilemmas to work in the rescue feild. I would genuinely appreciate your input on situations like this, let me know your thoughts in the comments, thank you! #rescue #ethical #moraldilemma #dogrescue #adoptorshopresponsibly #booniedog #cnmi #saipan #americanvillagedog