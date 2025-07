Le nouveau chien du quartier se sert de sa balle et de sa bonne humeur pour se faire des amis dans le voisinage (vidéo)

Drew’s video got lots of attention so here’s some info on our boy, Rancher! -he loves his kiddos and our farm (his name is rancher for a reason) -he is an anxious buddy around new people -he came to us with his tail docked -he is a golden retriever and cocker spaniel mix -we do not live in the city and he has lots of balls, he chooses that old worn out one -he is safe and loved ??