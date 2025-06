Grâce à l'amour d'une bénévole, ce chien autrefois très craintif a trouvé le courage de s'approcher des humains et apprécie les câlins (vidéo)

He was about to be euthanized with severe pneumonia… but now he’s fighting back with so much love to give. Meet Austin, a 2-year-old survivor who was rescued just in time by @Vanderpump Dogs ! He only has one eye, but his heart sees everything ?? He’s smart, potty trained, and absolutely full of love. If you’re looking for a little angel to heal your heart, Austin is waiting for you. ?? #adoptdontshop

