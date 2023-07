De la tristesse à la joie : le Braque de Weimar abandonné à 20 ans s'offre un nouveau départ inespéré (vidéo)

????PLEASE WATCH-LISTEN-READ-SHARE This is DAX ???? a 20 year old Weimaraner surrendered by his owner and is now foster care with Big Dog Ranch Rescue. It is unfathomable to think about a loving loyal 20 year old senior dog, at the end of his life span, given up and left confused and heartbroken. ???? Please let Dax’s story be a reminder of the responsibilities of being a dog owner, physically and emotionally. They are not just dogs-they are our children and our family memebers who love us unconditionally and remain forever loyal, asking for little in return. ????Miracle Fund Donate: Link in Bio ????? ???? Adopt: www.BDRR.org/adopt ???? Foster: [email protected] ????Donate: www.bdrr.org/donate ????Venmo: @bigdogranchrescue ????CashApp: @bigdogranchrescue ????Zelle: [email protected] #bdrr #bigdogranchrescue #fyp #savedogs #trending #adoptme #dogrescue #viralvideo #adoptdontshop #shelterstories #seniordogrescue #Weimaraner #weimaranersoftiktok #weimaranerrescue #helpadoptme #miracledogs