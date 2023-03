Ces 2 chiens de refuge ont de multiples qualités, mais personne ne veut leur laisser une chance (vidéo)

Ana and Meeko are a bonded pair who sadly lost their Mama last year when she became sick and passed away. They have been sharing a kennel at a boarding facility since October 2021, that’s 17 months and with very little interest. In their previous home they were reportedly kid, cat and dog friendly. Despite having been kenneled for so long they are still truly amazing dogs, but the hardship of their situation is showing. It is tough to find homes for pairs but they have lived their whole lives together. We cannot split them up. Please share and help to get them seen, so we can find them a home. They are in Phoenix, AZ but the rescue @lucyshoperescuerehab will consider out of state adoptions for the right fit. Email: [email protected] #adoptanaandmeeko #changeadogslife #bondedpair #adoptapair #longtimers #inboarding #phoenix #arizona #maricopacounty #lucyshoperescue #adoptadogsavealife #opttoadopt