2 Patous se prennent d'affection pour un veau admis dans leur sanctuaire et deviennent ses anges gardiens

Have you ever met a baby with their own body guards before?! As the smallest member of our rescued cow herd, Nimai is protected and beloved by everyone. They all look out for him and make sure he stays with the group. The pups take this job very seriously! Nimai came to us in January from a local neglect case. He was only a day old and was taken from his mom right away. He was so tiny and at first the rescuers thought he was dead. Tofu and Tempeh were born to an accidental litter just a few days before Nimai arrived, and got to spend their first few months with both of their parents and their siblings. They joined us when they were three months old and are the happiest pups around. All of the animals at the sanctuary have created such strong bonds with each other. There are sweet friend groups and chosen families, and a few of them are lucky enough to have their birth families with them as well. How special is it that Nimai and the pups found each other? The comfort and sweetness of this interspecies friendship is so precious. *** *** *** #happycompromisefarm #animalsanctuary #animalrescue #rescuedanimals #fortheanimals #greatpyranees #calf #cowsoftiktok #interspeciesfriendship #animalfamily #animalfriendship #bestfriendsgoals #squadgoalsachieved