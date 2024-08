Une famille découvre un chaton dans sa ferme et convainc le père récalcitrant à en faire bien plus qu'un chat de grange (vidéo)

I know I said no more animals until after baby but this little guy found us and we all know Im not sayin no… We named him Scooter. The kids love him and fight over who holds him all day long and yes it makes me crazy ???? #kitten #rescue #homelesskitten #adopted #babycats #cutebabyanimals #farmanimals #farmlife #countryliving #animallover #animalrescue #animalrescuer