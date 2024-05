Une chatte pourtant trop jeune pour être maman élève ses petits du mieux qu'elle peut et touche en plein coeur une bénévole en visite au refuge (vidéo)

giselle and her beans are a happy family but she should have never been put in this position. if you have barn cats or strays, trap and neuter then release. fix all of your pets, STOP BREEDING, and adopt. thankfully this is her first and last litter and she will get to be a kid again after her babies are weaned. #foster #fostercats #fosterkittens #catsoftiktok #kitten #kittens #kittensoftiktok #adoptdontshop #catlover #spayandneuter #tnr #fyp #foryou