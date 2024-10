Une chatte errante terrifiée par les humains apprend à leur faire confiance et découvre avec joie la vie de famille (vidéo)

Replying to @Leslie To answer the question on everyones mind. YES we are keeping momma cat. My husband and I have named her Agatha (Aggie for short). Sadly we cant keep the kittens because we do have one other cat and 3 dogs. If we did that would be 9 animals in our home ????. Back story on Aggie, yes she was a feral when we caught her. My neighbor has outside/inside cats that im assuming told her she can come on over to their house. She look 6months old and pregnant. She was TERRIFIED of humans and would run at the sight of us. We (neighbors and us) caught her first round of kittens and fpund them homes but unable to catch her. SOON she was pregnant again and the day she gave birth this time we caught her and the babies and my husband and I have had her since. #catsoftiktok #CapCut #feralcat #cuteanimals