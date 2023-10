Un chaton jeté dans une benne à ordures est adopté mais abandonné à nouveau le lendemain (vidéo)

Dizzy is such a special kitten. She was left in a dumpster at a gas station by the highway as a baby, then nursed back to health at FurKids. All our volunteers were jumping with joy & rooting for this sweet girl when we heard she was getting adopted yesterday. I dont know how to break the news to them that she will be getting returned after less than a day. This part of animal rescue makes me so sad and sick to my stomach. We vet our applicants thoroughly and even though they say they would never return an animal, returns do happen even in such a short amount of time… Animals are not dispoable. Moving locations so frequently at such a young age is traumatizing to them. Please be responsible and only adopt when you know you’re ready to make a lifelong dedication to that animal. #cats #adoptdontshop #catsoftiktok #pets #animalrescue #atl #sheltercat #kittens #kittensoftiktok