Un chaton déçu par sa non adoption lors d'un évènement qui suscitait tant d'espoir se console dans les bras de sa mère d'accueil (vidéo)

San Diego, CA. 3 month old Dijon waited all day at our adoption event to be adopted, but no one applied for him and we don't know why. He's so perfect. His foster helped him become comfortable and he did so well and met so many people! If you're interested in meeting Dijon or adopting him, please click the link in the bio and go to "Adoption Application". We do not ship. If you live outside of the Southern California region, please consider adopting for a local rescue/shelter. There are many sweet kitties like Dijon waiting for a home.

