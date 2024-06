Un chat abandonné devant un refuge réapprend à vivre en attendant une nouvelle famille

Shaun Paw was dumped at our facility in February of 2024. Although he was very scared and confused at first, Shaun has warmed up a lot now that he knows he's safe. He loves to be spoiled and showed tons of affection. He is a vocal boy with a big meow and a big heart. He can be seen climbing the shelves or watching the outdoors in our catio and is very happy when people come on in to say hello. Shaun would love to show you what a great addition to your family he can be! He gets along well with other cats but he definitely prefers to be the center of attention and can get a little jealous when other cats take the attention. As with any introduction to resident pets, he should be introduced very slowly and with plenty of patience. VALLEYANIMAL.ORG #fyp #fypage #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #cats #catsoftiktok #cattok #catonaleash #fyp??viral #fypp

