La vidéo du sauvetage d’un chat perché à 13 mètres du sol dans un arbre par un élagueur-grimpeur passionné

"Fat Cat", a 25lb hunk of a kitty had been stranded in this vine tangled woods walnut for 4 nights. shayla and her family had tried everything -40' ladder, even extension pole with a net (clever) to get him down before they found my number. Kudos to Danny and Shayla for their ingenuity by figuring out how to send up a drink of water to the big fella. Here is a clip of this Texas sized rescue.