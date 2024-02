La réaction déchirante d'un chat venant d'arriver au refuge après 6 ans de vie de famille (vidéo)

Oh darling ???? After living with them his entire life, 6-year-old Arthur’s family gave him up because they could no longer care for him ???? Now, he’s in a strange place with strange people, so he keeps himself tucked away in his bed ???? This big, beautiful ginger boy is truly a love bug though. Arthur is very affectionate, loves to be petted and enjoys sleeping with his human ?? Don’t let his cloudy eyes put you off, Arthur sees just fine and the discoloration came when he was just a kitten being treated for an eye infection ??????? Arthur is a wonderful, sweet natured companion. He lived with a dog previously and did well, but has not lived with cats before, so will need a slow introduction to them. This handsome boy doesn’t understand why his life had to change, but he is hoping you will give him the second chance he so deserves ?? If you cannot adopt Arthur, won’t you please share his post? ???? To meet Arthur, please complete a pre-adoption application at www.humanebroward.com (link in bio) and come in to meet him. The shelter is located at 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL and the adoption department opens daily at 11 a.m., seven days a week. For questions, call 954-989-3977 ext. 6. ?? #cat #catrescue #adoptme #catsoftiktok #cattok #adoptacat #catvideo #catvideos #animalshelter #animalrescue #dogshelter #dog #dogs #fortlauderdale #florida #gingercat #orangecat #ginger #sadcat #fyp #foryou #pet #gingerkitty #kitty #foryoupage #cats #catlover #catlife