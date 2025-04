En voyant une « petite chose noire » s’agiter au bord de l’autoroute, le responsable de ce refuge a compris qu’il devait agir au plus vite (vidéo)

???? Not all heroes wear capes! Huge shoutout to our VP, Ray Garcia, for rescuing this sweet kitty from highway 35. ???????? She was terrified, but thanks to Ray, she now knows she’s safe! This is exactly why we do what we do. @Chupapi #fyp #animalsoftiktok #animalrescue #foryoupage #catrescue #nonprofit #texas #AnimalRescueHeroes #SupportOurMission #TogetherForAnimals