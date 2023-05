Cette chatte a été abandonnée à cause des poils qu'elle laissait sur les vêtements de son propriétaire (vidéo)

Kicked out of the house ???? This sweet girl was left outside to fend for herself just because one of her former owners didn’t like having cat hair on his clothes! When the other owner saw what was happening, they decided it was best for this beautiful kitty to find a new family ???? Her name is Chanel and she is a sweet, but shy 1.5 year old Calico cat. Please come give her the home she deserves! ?? #foryou #fyp #cat #catrescue #adoptme #catsoftiktok #catvideo #sadcat #foryoupage #florida #cats