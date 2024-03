Après avoir entendu des bruits étranges dans les murs de sa maison, un couple découvre un chat errant pris au piège (vidéo)

Replying to @Amie del A neighborhood cat made its way into our attic, then fell down a long hole from the attic to the floor and was wedged in the walls of our closet/ dining room! We were hearing noises in the wall for a couple of days. We called the exterminator and they investigated for rodents. Then we started hearing meowing from in the wall. We crawled all around looking for the source of the meows but couldn’t find anything. The meowing persisted, and we knew she had already been in there for at least a night. We couldn’t let another night go by, so at 11 PM when my son returned home from class, we investigated some more, crawling around under the house and in the attic. The kitty was helping too! It was staying vocal and was communicating through the whole thing to lead us to her. We were finally able to pinpoint her location, and concluded she had fallen all of the way down, and the only way to get her out was to cut the drywall in our closet. 3 big holes later, we discover her in the wall. She was shook up, and exhausted. We were greeted with hisses, but she was too wiped out to fight us. We gave her some food and water, checked her for injury (she seemed tired, had a little scrape, but was otherwise fine). We let her rest a little, and let her go back to the safety of her property across the street. This was a known neighborhood cat that hangs out around our property. We affectionately refer to her as “tailless” aka Sin Cola, as she is missing her tail. We are keeping a close eye on her. We are happy she is alive! As a neighborhood, we are all making the effort to capture these cats get them health attention, spay, and neuter, and putting them back where they are comfortable. #catsoftiktok #cat #catrescue #cattok #manx

