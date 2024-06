9 ans après sa disparition, un chat Persan retrouve sa famille grâce à sa puce d'identification

My Persian cat had gone missing 9 years ago, we was a few weeks old when we bought him. He had ran out of the house and we tried looking everywhere, despite our best efforts we could not find him. We received a call 9 years later, asking if we own a Persian cat as he was microchipped to our name & he was in another city. We had hurried to see him in such a bad state, he had knots all over his body. He had scars and was hurt as he was left to be a stray cat and wasn’t taken care of. He had urine stains all over his fur, maybe someone had stolen him and sold him on???? He was traumatised and upset. Luckily, by Gods Grace he had come back to us and we had taken care of him. He is in now in a better state… let me know if you want an update on his health now! #straycat#cat#catvideos#sad#fyppppppppppppppppppppppp#fyp#persiancat#animal#animallover#upset