Une famille brise le coeur d'un vieux chien en annulant son adoption juste avant Noël parce qu'il est « trop gros » pour elle (vidéo)

?????? The day before Christmas Eve, we thought our sweet senior Manny was getting his Christmas miracle. After a decade of love and loyalty, he was left in the middle of the road, abandoned by the only family he ever knew. ???????? But Manny still believes in love, and all he wants for Christmas is a warm home and a family to call his own. Could you be his holiday wish come true? ????? #SeniorDogLove #AdoptDontShop #RescueDog #ChristmasMiracle #ForeverHome #adopt #fyp #fyp? #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #fyp??viral #foryoupage #senior #christmas