Ce chien ayant perdu un oeil dans un accident et oublié par sa famille ne renonce pas à l'espoir d'une nouvelle vie (vidéo)

After surviving a devastating car accident, Lobo, a sweet and loving husky, is now facing an even tougher challenge: finding a forever home. Over two weeks ago, he was hit by a car, leaving him with a devastating head injury that caused his interocular pressure to skyrocket. Despite the best efforts of the shelter vet, Lobo’s eye couldn’t be saved and had to be removed. This poor boy has spent two long weeks in limbo, unsure of his fate or what the future holds. Lobo’s owner was contacted, but he remains unclaimed, leaving him in desperate need of a hero. He requires a safe, loving home where he can heal and thrive. If you’re ready to open your heart and home to Lobo, please contact Devore Shelter. Let’s work together to give this deserving husky the second chance he deserves. #A815993 RESCUE EMAIL: [email protected] Devore Animal Shelter 19777 Shelter Way San Bernardino, CA 92407 909-386-9820 Monday - Friday: 10am - 6:30pm Saturday - Sunday: 10am - 5pm