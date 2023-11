Partie acheter des cookies pour ses collègues, une femme croise la route de 2 chiots abandonnés dans un carton (vidéo)

Puppy update: The girls have had a good day so far! Think we’ve finally got all the worms out ???????? maybe we won’t have as much mess to clean up (who are we kidding they’re puppies ????) you can see how thin they really are now, but I’m sure they’ll be fat and happy before to long! I think they’re German shepherd mixes with maybe some husky thrown in? They like to sing the song of their people, which I’ve found both breeds tend to enjoy doing ???? Please spay/neuter, be a responsible pet owner, get involved with your local rescue, and be a good human! #rescue #rescuedog #puppiesoftiktok #puppy #puppyplay #puppyplaytime #rescuepuppy #happypuppies #southeastmissouri #missouridog