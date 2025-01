Le regard plein de reconnaissance d'une chienne ayant troqué un refuge bruyant contre un foyer chaleureux pour élever son petit (vidéo)

No one stepped up to rescue this sweet mama and pup so she is with us at our home! Annie and pup (offically named Babe by the shelter) are SAFE! They are AWW Guest House’s first official foster and rescue. We will be taking care of them both until they are available for adoption either the first or second week of February! BUT we need supplies. We have some blankets, treats, a few toys, and a few cans of puppy food. We are going to the pet store tomorrow to gather a few things: •puppy pads •bed for momma •food for momma •plastic pool If you are able to donate any amount, it would be so appreciated!???? I’ll link our PayPal and Venmo in comments. I am so grateful we are able to help Annie come out of her timid self and hopefully thrive better in a home! . . #raefordnc #shelterdog #rescuedog #foster #emptytheshelters