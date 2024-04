L'attitude touchante d'une chienne de refuge vivant sa première nuit de quiétude grâce à une famille d'accueil (vidéo)

I much rather go on this emotional rollercoaster of loving the heck out of these dogs, forming a bond, and personally feeling a little bit of heartbreak when they venture on to their forever family. I’d rather feel this than have them never feel the love of a warm, secure, safe home. To imagine the life Moe, Barbie or Cynthia led before being rescued gets me beyond worked up. And to think they are 3 of so many dogs that need help… Cynthia is our 3rd foster and I would have kept her in a heartbeat, but she has an amazing family lined up. If your family or friends are ever looking for a pet, I will forever encourage to adopt. By adopting or fostering you are saving a life. Giving a second chance to a deserving animal. Sincerely, The crazy dog lady on your tik tokfeed. ???? #adoptdontshop #fosterdogsoftiktok #rescuedismyfavoritebreed #viral #fyp #fyp?