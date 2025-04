L'accueil festif réservé par 2 Labradors à leur amie astronaute revenue sur Terre après 9 mois dans l'espace (vidéo)

This is the heartwarming moment a NASA astronaut who spent 288 days stranded in space was finally reunited with her pet dogs. Sunita Williams and her crewmate, Butch Wilmore, returned to Earth on March 18 after spending over nine months stuck on the International Space Station. Following a medical assessment Mrs Williams was finally allowed to return to her home in Needham, Massachusetts, this week where she shared her heartwarming reunion with her two pet dogs on social media captioned ‘Best homecoming ever!’. ???? X/astro_suni #nasa #astronaut #dogs #animals #sunitawilliams