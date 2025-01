Juste après l’adoption d’une petite chienne, sa nouvelle famille découvre la triste raison pour laquelle elle refuse de dormir plus de quelques minutes d'affilée (vidéo)

Rescuing is not linear, and Peach is a complex dog. It has been a trial to the point of emotional breakdown more than once, whenever we dealt with an issue a new one would arise. The animal rescue said they receive dogs back after a few days regularly. It took Peach 8 months to fully settle in, she now snoozes the days away, loves her toys and sleeps like a dream. Rescuing is not suitable for everyone, but if you can - it has been my life’s biggest reward. #rescuedog #dog #adoptdontshop #rescuedogs #shelterdog #shelterdogs #dogsoftiktok