De retour au refuge pour la deuxième fois, cette chienne triste reste recroquevillée en rêvant de la famille idéale (vidéo)

Kya was returned ???? Even though we try our best to match adopters with our available pets, it doesn't always work out as we hope ???? 4-year-old Kya is a sweet girl with lots of playful energy and was adopted by a well meaning family, but in the end they realized they didn't want such an energetic pup ???? Now, Kya is back at our shelter, but she is looking so defeated ???? Kya is usually a very happy girl who loves to play, especially with other dogs! She also loves children and would make a great addition to an active family or to anyone looking for a friendly adventure buddy ?? Won't you help Kya find her new family? ?? If you cannot adopt, please share her post ???? To meet Kya, please fill out an application at www.humanebroward.com (link is in bio) and then come on in. The shelter located at 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The adoption department opens daily at 11 a.m. If you have questions call 954-989-3977 ext. 6 ??