Ce Colley offre la plus mignonne des visites guidées de la librairie de ses maîtresses (vidéo)

Meet our bookshop dogs! Which do you vibe with the most? ????????Meadow: The delicate little lady of the bookshop. She's our most enthusiastic and vocal greeter and loves to say hi to customers! She's equally as smart as she is agile so you will find Meadow running zoomies outside when she's not working. Meadow enjoys various books on ballet, art history, philosophy, and regency era romances. ??????Bentley: Our most sophisticated and oldest employee, Bentley is the gentleman of the shop! If you are looking to hang out with a chill calm presence while you shop, Bentley's got you covered. Be warned, you will have to give continuous pets. Bentley enjoys books on wine & viticulture, philosophy, war, southern gothics, and cozy mysteries. ????????Kylo: The world's chillest huskamute is also an employee at our shop! Kylo would rather be snoozing and relaxing rather than running the Iditarod so hanging out around books is his perfect pace. He's always happy when people say hello and will become your best friend if you offer him cheese. Kylo enjoys books about adventure, architecture, and sea kayak rescue. ????????Winston: He's just a baby! Winston has an infinite loop of grocery store jazz playing in his head. This quirky little guy is sweet as can be and our friendliest employee, but he has a strange fascination with feet and not much spacial awareness. Winston loves fantasy, romance, romantasy, and books on conspiracy theories. Winston believes Tamlin can change.