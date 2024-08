Ce chiot apprécie ses premières caresses alors qu'il souffre de la gale (vidéo)

Welcome to PAWS, Sheldon ?? Sheldon just arrived at PAWS, and we don’t have to tell you what a hard time he’s had as a stray. Every inch of his mange-infected skin tells the story of his four months of life so far. But now it’s time for us to pile on the TLC and get Sheldon all healed up so he can finally be a puppy! All up from here, sweet Sheldon!