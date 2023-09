Au refuge depuis 4 mois, une chienne se morfond de jour en jour dans l’attente de la famille de ses rêves (vidéo)

Bella was adopted!!! ?????? After 4 months of waiting for a home, beautiful Bella was adopted less than 24 hours after her heartbreaking video was posted! ???? Thanks to superstar Debbie Gibson, who shared Bella’s post in her stories, a fan saw Bella’s video and knew exactly which friend in southern Florida to forward it to! That friend drove all the way from Delray Beach to our shelter this morning and is now Bella’s new mom!! ???? We can only say thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone who shares our posts ???? You are helping our homeless pets get adopted! Now, Bella has the loving home she has been dreaming of ?? We still have many wonderful pets looking for forever homes, like Cassie, Buttons and Tyra. If you would like to offer one of our pets a lifetime of love, please fill out a pre-adoption application (link in bio) and come on in today. The shelter is located at 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL and opens daily at 11 a.m. If you have any questions call 954-989-3977 ext. 6 ?? If you can’t adopt, please consider donating to our shelter through our bio. Your generous donations allow us to take in homeless pets like Bella, and keep them safe until they find their for forever homes ?? #adopted #goinghome #dogrescue #adoptdontshop #humanebroward #rescuedog #dogsoftiktok #dogvideos #dog #shelterdog #dogshelter #home #fortlauderdale #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #couchhippo #pittie #pittiesoftiktok #happy #wholesome #bella #humpday #happyday #happydog