Après avoir vécu dans une cage, ce chien s’amuse pleinement dans le petit jardin du refuge (vidéo)

Oh Brock ???? Look at the joy Brock felt when he went out to play today! ???? Brock is just over a year old and full of youthful energy. His former family got him when he was just a puppy and kept him crated for 7 hours a day with almost no exercise and no training! When he grew big and became destructive, they put him in their backyard and left him there all day and all night. When he began digging up their backyard, they decided to give him up and brought him here. Now Brock is living in a lonely kennel in a noisy shelter ???? Brock doesn't deserve to be in the situation he is in, but we see this time and again. Brock just wants to be a dog! ???? He will need proper training and socializing so he can be a great addition to a new family. Can you show Brock what it feels like to be part of the family? ?? To meet Brock, please start by submitting an application online (link is in bio) then come on in. We're open 7 days a week. The Humane Society of Broward County is located at 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL. Adoptions open at 11am. Call 954-989-3977 ext. 6 with any questions ?? if you cannot adopt, please share Brock's post ????