2 anciens chiens policiers « grincheux » s’adoucissent en rencontrant des chiots orphelins (vidéo)

Dax and Dragon got some new babies in this weekend. Momma wouldn’t take care of them and they were brought to us freezing cold and dying. Unfortunately, 4 passed before we got them. These two are being tube fed and finally starting to gain some strength!

