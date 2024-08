Un chat errant malade découvre la joie de s’amuser avec son premier jouet à l’âge de 12 ans (vidéo)

Although loaf continues to improve each day his eye is definitely an area of concern. He will likely need a CAT scan that can cost over 00. We are hoping for the best but are preparing for the fact that it could possibly be a mass. Whatever the results may be I could not be more grateful or happy that I have taken this boy into my home and into my life, and optimistically I will continue to hope for the best and pray that his perfect home is out there. Until that day I will continue daily to try to make him as happy and comfortable as possible and let him know that he is loved without limits, even with the love bites#catsoftiktok #blackcatsoftiktok #loafthecat #feral