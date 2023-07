La vie d'une chatte séniore transformée grâce à l'amour d'une auxiliaire vétérinaire ayant refusé qu'on l'euthanasie

If your cat is not using their litter box, I am begging you to take them to the vet. 95% of the times something is medically wrong with them or they are severely stressed out. It CAN be fixed, please don’t punish them or give up on them. Cats often hide their pain but this is a way for them to tell you that something is wrong. #vetmed #catrescue #catsanctuary #catmom #pets #petsoftiktok #veterinarymedicine #veterinarylife #animalabuse #kittens #kitty #elderlycatsoftiktok #vettechlife #vettech #vettechtok #cat #catsoftiktok #fyp #fyp? #adoptdontshop #rescue #rescuecat #rescueanimals

