La réaction bouleversante d'une chatte reconnaissant à l'aéroport la personne qui a transformé sa vie en bonheur (vidéo)

This morning I was reunited at Gatwick Airport with the stray kitten I found in St Lucia 5 weeks ago ???? she is already so cuddly and affectionate and adjusted really quickly ????Huge thank you to St Lucia Animal Protection Society, Bruno Project and British Airways for getting her here safely ?????? #plane #stlucia #rescuecat #kittensoftiktok #kitten #rescue #fyp #adoptdontshop #britishairways #cargo #iagcargo #animalrescue