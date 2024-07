L'adorable réaction d'un chat qui trouve le panier de ses rêves alors qu'il accompagne sa maîtresse en shopping (vidéo)

He stayed in the cart until he saw THIS specific bed???? he crawled onto the most expensive bed and fell asleep IN THE STORE. He had made friends with every person in @HomeGoods (customers and employees) and they all said I had to get it because “He chose it”. So i did. I’ve never seen him actually like a pet bed before! He loves it! #cats #orangecat #hendrixhugs #adventurecat #shoppingwithcat #petbed #catbed #homegoodsfinds #mybed #pets #funnycat