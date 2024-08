Désireux de rompre avec l'errance, un chat en piteux état lance un ultime cri du coeur devant la porte d'une maison (vidéo)

This is our boy Dumbo! He showed up at our door last year very close to death, with a lip ulcer, a messed up ear and multiple skin and respiratory infections. Luckily with some love and many vet visits now he lives his best life inside with us as our friendly vampire toothed cutie ?? we’ve watched him become a furry longhaired boy, we love that his tongue is always out, and his one floppy ear is what gave him his name. All of his infections are gone and now he’s nothing but affection. I refused to use sad music on this video because he’s now the happiest floppiest boy I’ve ever met. #catsoftiktok