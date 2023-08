Ce chaton devait être euthanasié à cause d'une maladie neurologique, mais une femme décide de lui donner une seconde chance (vidéo)

Ricochet is a 5 week old with Cerebellar Hypoplasia, a neurological condition where his cerebellum is underdeveloped. This results is very poor motor skills. Ricochet is on the more severe side of the spectrum but it is so important to give him time. Therapy and building muscles and coordination through play will help him to compensate. His CH will never go away or get better but he WILL adapt! Never pity a CH kitty. They are not in pain and can live such long, happy, and healthy lives. #catsoftiktok #kittensoftiktok #kittens #bottlebabykitten #fosterkittens #animalrescue #kittenseason #kittensanctuary #cat #wobblycatsyndrome