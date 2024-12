Ce chat absolument craquant doit porter une combinaison pour une raison spéciale (vidéo)

edit: bin bin has already been to the vet and this onesie is based off of the recommendation of the vet since his balding/overgrooming may be a result from stress. the onesie is meant to prevent him from having access to fur to groom. i highly recommend you to NOT clothe your cats or force them to if they do not like it. you shouldn't dress your cats up simply for fun however bin bin is a special case since he is grooming his whole body and not targeted areas. cones, collars, and other options have not worked since he knows how to take them off. we are also trying feline pheromone sprays. he does not have ringworm, allergies, or fleas. he has a cat brother his same age so he isn't lonely either. bin bin is a neutured indoor cat who is on a wet food diet with a wide variety of meats and textures consisting of no grains or carbs (tiki cat, wellness, vital essentials, etc)!! for now the plan is simply to prevent him from overgrooming. obviously if his condition gets worse i will go back to the vet and we'll figure out a new plan! please give me grace and do not make assumptions about my cat or me as a cat owner. i am trying my best and i want my cat to feel better. i appreciate people sharing their experiences and advice. bin bin appreciates your concern and care as well!!