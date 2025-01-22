Avec son adorable petit « nez de porcelet », ce chaton en quête d’un foyer fait déjà fondre tous les cœurs (vidéo)

Thank you for all the Piglet love. Volume up for purrs. ???? Several people have asked how they can help LA/Pasadena animals right now, especially those who are waiting to hear about fostering or transferring animals into rescues. Response times can feel slow but please, continue to sign up and offer support through the appropriate channels. I have been on standby all week, myself, but the truth is this is still an active crisis and there are a lot of moving parts. The kindest thing to do is to make your support available for when the time comes that you are called upon. The recovery after this crisis is going to be a marathon for animal shelters, and every single person willing to help is going to be an absolute asset in time. To those already fostering or signed up to foster: I love you. I spoke with a dear friend from Pasadena Humane today who shared that every animal who can legally be exited (ie: they have passed stray hold or were surrendered) has left the shelter now. The animals in their care now are those who have arrived since the fires, many of whom are being treated for wounds, and many of whom will be able to be reunited over the coming weeks. These animals obviously cannot be exited to other cities and complicate the likelihood of reunification, which is why rescues offering help may not be hearing back in this moment. That will change in the coming weeks and months, so what I’m trying to say is: offer the help, then be patient because you truly will be needed soon. Let’s all stick together for them throughout 2025 even when the fire is long put out. In the meantime, monetary donations are the best way to help in this crisis. You can also sign up to foster an animal for any LA or Southern California shelter or rescue, as doing so now helps increase the capacity for everyone. Large dogs and adult cats are the highest need right now. Thankfully it is not kitten season yet…but there will surely be a need for kitten fosters in the coming months. The position PH’s team is in is so incredibly difficult, but they are some of the best in the animal welfare world and are well deserving of the support coming to them. @Pasadena Humane team: I love you.