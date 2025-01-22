Avec son adorable petit « nez de porcelet », ce chaton en quête d’un foyer fait déjà fondre tous les cœurs (vidéo)
Déplacé de son refuge d’origine vers une famille d’accueil à cause des incendies en Californie (États-Unis), le petit Piglet semble avoir déjà traversé bien des épreuves pour son jeune âge. Fort heureusement, son avenir est incontestablement plus brillant : l’adorable chaton a déjà conquis de nombreux cœurs avec son petit nez rose qui le fait ressembler au plus mignon des porcelets. Une nouvelle vie pleine d'amour devrait donc bientôt commencer pour lui !
À cause des feux de forêt qui font rage en Californie (États-Unis), de nombreux animaux ont dû quitter leur foyer et ont aujourd’hui désespérément besoin d'un abri. Pour faire de la place à ces réfugiés des incendies dans les refuges, certains pensionnaires sont déplacés dans d’autres établissements ou sont hébergés en famille d’accueil. C’est ce qui est arrivé au petit Piglet, un adorable chaton déplacé de la Pasadena Humane Society chez une nouvelle maman temporaire.
Un irrésistible petit nez rose
Le petit Piglet (« Porcinet » en français ») doit son nom à une adorable particularité physique : un petit nez rose avec 2 tâches noires qui ressemble à un nez de porcelet.
Jusque-là, ce chaton semble avoir traversé beaucoup d'épreuves. « Piglet a un radius et un cubitus cassés et sera dans le plâtre pendant les prochaines semaines », a partagé sa mère d'accueil dans une vidéo TikTok. « Nous ne savons pas grand-chose de son histoire, mais il a ce qui semble être une blessure à la tête guérie, il est donc clair qu'il a subi une sorte de traumatisme. Malgré cela, il est aussi affectueux que possible : il ronronne, joue et a simplement besoin d'attention. »
Ce chaton aux besoins spéciaux ne se laisse effectivement pas freiner par ses handicaps. Cela ne l’empêche pas non plus de gagner le cœur des gens du monde entier !
@officialkittenlady
We took in a medical kitten from Pasadena—an angel with the cutest lil piggy nose. Meet Piglet! Piglet has a broken radius and ulna, and will be in a cast for the next few weeks. We don’t know much about his history, but he has what looks like a healed head wound, so it’s clear he experienced some kind of trauma. In spite of that, he is as affectionate as can be—purring and playing and just longing for attention. I can’t wait for his future person to fall in love with him. We anticipate that he’ll be healed and ready for his forever home through Orphan Kitten Club sometime in February. Piglet has had a big week! He was in Pasadena when the fires broke out, and was exited from @pasadenahumane by way of @sdhumanesociety to help make space for the hundreds of injured and displaced animals that Pasadena Humane is taking in. He’s now with us to make space for San Diego Humane to continue assisting. This has been an all-hands-on-deck week, and I’m happy we can play a tiny part in helping this tiny kitten. ????? original sound - officialkittenlady
Déjà de nombreux admirateurs
Comme le rapporte Parade Pets, tout Internet est immédiatement tombé amoureux de Piglet dès que sa mère d’accueil a partagé une vidéo de présentation de la petite boule de poils. Certains de ses admirateurs ont même déclaré dans les commentaires que voir Piglet les avait encouragés à adopter eux aussi un animal de compagnie venant d'une région touchée par les incendies de forêt.
A lire aussi : Une petite famille féline réfugiée sous un tas de bûches est repérée par la maîtresse des lieux qui décide de lui tendre la main (vidéo)
@officialkittenlady
Thank you for all the Piglet love. Volume up for purrs. ???? Several people have asked how they can help LA/Pasadena animals right now, especially those who are waiting to hear about fostering or transferring animals into rescues. Response times can feel slow but please, continue to sign up and offer support through the appropriate channels. I have been on standby all week, myself, but the truth is this is still an active crisis and there are a lot of moving parts. The kindest thing to do is to make your support available for when the time comes that you are called upon. The recovery after this crisis is going to be a marathon for animal shelters, and every single person willing to help is going to be an absolute asset in time. To those already fostering or signed up to foster: I love you. I spoke with a dear friend from Pasadena Humane today who shared that every animal who can legally be exited (ie: they have passed stray hold or were surrendered) has left the shelter now. The animals in their care now are those who have arrived since the fires, many of whom are being treated for wounds, and many of whom will be able to be reunited over the coming weeks. These animals obviously cannot be exited to other cities and complicate the likelihood of reunification, which is why rescues offering help may not be hearing back in this moment. That will change in the coming weeks and months, so what I’m trying to say is: offer the help, then be patient because you truly will be needed soon. Let’s all stick together for them throughout 2025 even when the fire is long put out. In the meantime, monetary donations are the best way to help in this crisis. You can also sign up to foster an animal for any LA or Southern California shelter or rescue, as doing so now helps increase the capacity for everyone. Large dogs and adult cats are the highest need right now. Thankfully it is not kitten season yet…but there will surely be a need for kitten fosters in the coming months. The position PH’s team is in is so incredibly difficult, but they are some of the best in the animal welfare world and are well deserving of the support coming to them. @Pasadena Humane team: I love you.? original sound - officialkittenlady
Piglet, quant à lui, ne restera pas longtemps en famille d'accueil. Il sera bientôt disponible à l'adoption par l'intermédiaire de l’organisation Orphan Kitten Club. Ce ne serait d’ailleurs pas étonnant que les gens fassent la queue pour lui offrir un foyer pour toujours. Comment ne pas craquer ?
Par Ludivine Beaurin
Rédactrice web
Historienne reconvertie dans la rédaction web, Ludivine a toujours adoré l’écriture et les animaux. Maîtresse de 6 adorables chats, elle trouve beaucoup d’inspiration dans les facéties de ses boules de poils.
