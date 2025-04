Abandonnée à plusieurs reprises, elle retrouve espoir quand une visiteuse reconnaît en elle sa chatte disparue et qui ne se doute pas de la surprise qui l'attend

We have a heartwarming reunion to make your weekend even better! Some stories are just meant to be. A patron walked into our shelter, believing that the cat named Foxy on our website was actually her missing cat, November, who had escaped over a year ago. With photos to match and a timeline that lined up, she came in, and the moment Foxy saw her-it was so special! Foxy had been struggling in the shelter, staying perched up high, shy and withdrawn. But the second she saw her owner, she came right down, tail shaking with excitement! Fate works in amazing ways, and we're so happy to see this beautiful reunion happen right before our eyes. Welcome home, Foxy (now November)! Did you know that Petco's Love Lost Program can help reunite you and your pet in these situations? Losing a pet is stressful, but Petco Love Lost makes it easier to reunite with your furry friend by providing a free, nationwide database where you can report, search, and share lost and found pets. Creating a profile for your pet now ensures you're prepared if the unthinkable happens, increasing the chances of a happy reunion!