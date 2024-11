2 chatons ayant échappé de justesse à l'euthanasie savourent leur premier véritable repas et la liberté (vidéo)

Welcome Peter and Patty to the foster family ???? These babies were hours away from being euth@nized at an over crowded shelter. Thank you @rescuedpetsmovement for making it possible to save them!! The plan is to combine them with Bella and Linda once everyone gets cleared by the vet ???????????? Stay tuned!! #catfamily #fosterkittens #orphankittens #kittenrescue #kittentok #kittenlover #catlover #spayandneuter #adoptdontshop