Une femme au grand coeur et des chatons aident un chien maltraité sur le point d'être euthanasié à se reconstruire (vidéo)

Replying to @Rach The week I got Chapo was single handedly the most incredible rescue mission I’ve been a part of. I witnessed rescue groups from all over the country and Canada band together to get these dogs out. We all refused to accept that any of these dogs would leave this world never knowing love. It was a determined group of rescuers. I’ll cherish that experience for the rest of my life. #hopecore #dogsoftiktok #pitbullsoftiktok #rescuedog #chapo #storytime #miracle #unitedfront #thedodo #adopt #shelterdog