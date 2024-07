Une chienne rêve d'une seconde chance alors que sa famille l'abandonne en raison de l'arrivée d'un bébé

Let's introduce you to Ally, a special soul longing for a loving home. Despite facing challenges as an older black dog, Ally's heart shines with kindness and love. She's been through so much, returned after three years when a newborn changed her world, leaving her and her siblings struggling. Ally's spirit is broken, and she needs someone to be her light, to mend her heart and offer her the happiness she deserves. If you take a moment to know Ally, you'll see the gentlest, most loving companion waiting for a second chance. Head over to our website linked in our bio for Ally’s personal profile with her description and beautiful photos. If you believe you can be the one to bring joy back into Ally's life, please reach out to us at 01621 788315 or email us at [email protected]. #greyhound #greyhoundsoftiktok #retiredracinggreyhound #rescuedog #foryoupage #fyp #foryou #viral #trending #fyp? #fyp??viral #shelterdogsoftiktok #shelterdogs #dogsoftiktok #adoptme #adoptmepets #adoptdontshop #dogtok #sad