Un chien d’assistance défie les règles pour sauver la vie de sa maîtresse (vidéo)

The daily struggle with POTS is often a silent fight. People do not understand how debilitating it is on a daily basis. My condition worsens as I try to just keep my life in order. It's so unbelievably heartbreaking to realize your body can't even handle doing dishes anymore.