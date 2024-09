Un automobiliste repère 3 chiots errants sur l’autoroute et décide d’intervenir pour leur offrir une nouvelle vie (vidéo)

Update on the puppies! Thank you for all the love and support, just an FYI I refuse to give them to the shelter, especially in LA where all shelters are at max capacity! They have all been showered and checked for fleas & ticks, thankfully they have none! They have been eating good and going to the restroom, they all love to be cuddled and play with, they sleep all night and theyre amazing with kids! I will keep you guys updated on their journey ???? #dogsoftiktok #rescuedogs #puppy #puppytiktok #puppiesoftiktok #abandoned #abandeddog #losangeles