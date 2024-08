Traumatisée par son passé, une chienne qui refusait de sortir de la salle de bains retrouve confiance grâce à un nouveau compagnon (vidéo)

This isn’t a before and after video. For a dog who has never known love or kindness, it’s hard to imagine a life that will ever be as pretty and neat as “after” videos make it seem. After I adopted Birdie, she didn’t leave a corner in my bathroom for four months. She flinched when I touched her. She is slowly learning what love is, but we have a long road ahead of us. Birdie is an ex puppy-mill mama. For all of the Birdies out there, please make sure you know where your puppy is coming from. ?? If you’d like any resources or advice, or have any to share, please reach out. #rescue #dog #adoptdontshop #greatdane #stoppuppymills