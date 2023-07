Prostré dans son chenil, un chien en manque d'affection fait une rencontre qui va bouleverser sa vie (vidéo)

Love saves! Watch the progress we made with this terrified shelter pup by just showing him a little bit of love and compassion for a day. Please give a shelter pup a chance ???????? give pitbulls a chace for that matter! Pitbulls are so unfairly treated... this ignorance towards their breed NEEDS TO STOP! Goose is the sweetest dog I have ever met and if someone hadn't adopted him, I was seriously considering it #adopt #adoptdontshop #shelterdog #pitbull #pitbullsoftiktok #animalrescue #lovesaves