Promis à l’euthanasie, cet adorable chiot s’est réfugié derrière son bénévole préféré pour le supplier de l’aider (vidéo)

UPDATE: SAFE!!!! T-Rex is just a puppy at 11 months old scheduled for euthanasia unless fostered or adopted by 2/13 @ 7pm he's only 40 lbs and is very scared in the shelter. He was found in a grocery store parking lot and came right up to someone almost as if he was asking for help: He's extremely loving and affectionate. He seems to be a lab mix puppy. If you can save him before his deadline go to Fulton County Animal Services in Atlanta Ga *We are just volunteers advocating for dogs in Atlanta at risk for euthanasia so that they can be seen and saved!! We do not work for the shelter and have no decision making power!* Visit our LINK IN BIO to learn more or RescueMeATL.org