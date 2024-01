Pleine d’empathie, cette gentille chienne de ferme protège une chèvre à 3 pattes après son opération (vidéo)

Anyone who says animals don’t experience emotions has got to be joking right? The past few days the weather has been absolutely terrible, cold, rainy, just gross and it takes a toll on our more fragile animals like Champion who was born with three legs and had to have surgery on his one and only back leg in the beginning of December. We can tell when he’s more uncomfy and we do things to help him through those days, but we aren’t the only ones who notice. We’ve been finding Gamora standing over him like this a lot. She’s protecting him. None of the other goats ever mess with him but I think it’s sweet she’s taking care of him when he feels his most vulnerable. I love to see them like this caring for one another. It’s pure love. ???????? . . . . . . #goat #goats #goatsofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #adopt #adoptdontshop #spayandneuter #animalsanctuary #animalrescue #rescuefarm #greatpyrenees