Le célèbre groupe de rock Fall Out Boy reçoit la plus mignonne des visites avant l’un de ses concerts (vidéo)

Surprising Fall Out Boy’s tour with some backstage puppy therapy! ???? Touring isn’t all glamour- it’s hard work, long hours, and time away from loved ones. We wanted to spread some joy to the hardworking crew behind the scenes, so we brought them with a few furry friends to play with before the show ???? Thank you to our friends at Saving Grace Animal Rescue of Maryland, for bringing the paws-itive vibes to the Fall Out Boy crew! @Fall Out Boy @Hot Mulligan #falloutboy #andyhurley #falloutboytok #joetrohman #fob #petewentz #patrickstump #falloutboyconcert #hotmulligan #somuchforstardust #2ourdust #somuchfortourdust #fob8 #sugarweregoindown #concert #liveshow #backstage #puppylove #animalrescue #puppyadoption #cfgbankarena #baltimore #maryland